A ruling to overturn the decision to release black cab rapist John Worboys from prison features prominently on the front pages on Thursday.

The Sun claims a double victory – for the victims who had sought justice, and for the freedom of the press.

The paper reports how three judges ruled the Parole Board decision failed to take into account dozens of suspected rapes for which Worboys was not prosecuted.

The i also describes it as a victory for the victims, and reports that the Parole Board chief was sacked following the hearing.

I: Victory for victims of black cab rapist #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/bzAfPLGCYl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 28, 2018

Neil Hardwick was forced to resign after Justice Secretary David Gauke told him his position was untenable, the Guardian says.

The Guardian front page, Thursday 29 March 2018: Parole Board chief forced to quit after court quashes move to free Worboys pic.twitter.com/PBoYFAWmb7 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 28, 2018

Mr Gauke himself also faced calls to resign, according to the Daily Telegraph, after victims accused him of a “disgusting” attempt to shift the blame.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Worboys victims accuse minister of 'disgusting' attempt to shift blame' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/bUhEx1ju6e — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 28, 2018

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, raises questions over whether the parole system is fit for purpose, as it reports that ministers ordered an urgent review into recent decisions to release six other criminals from high-security prisons.

The paper also carries a photograph of Salisbury poison attack victim Yulia Skripal on its front page, after police revealed they suspect she and her father Sergei came into contact with the nerve agent on their front door.

The Daily Express marks a year until Brexit and carries a quote from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that a “glorious view awaits”, while the Independent features an interview with Tony Blair.

Tomorrow's front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition click here https://t.co/XF8VnDpHYF pic.twitter.com/ykUHBBEnnW — The Independent (@Independent) March 28, 2018

Elsewhere, The Times leads on a report which claims the Home Office lost track of more than 600,000 foreigners who should have left the UK, saying it lays bare Britain’s “shambolic” border checks.

Tomorrow's front page: 600,000 foreign visitors lost in border shambles #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/sLXaaVIvcG — The Times of London (@thetimes) March 28, 2018

And the Daily Mirror reports on a man who scooped £9.3 million on the lottery.

Sir Ken Dodd’s funeral leads the front of the Daily Star, while the Financial Times reports that billions of dollars of takeovers were being lined up yesterday as global volumes exceeded 1.2 trillion dollars (£853 billion) in a record-breaking quarter.