North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet South Korean president Moon Jae-in at a border village on April 27, South Korean officials have said.

The summit, only the third ever between the Koreas, could prove significant in the global diplomatic push to resolve the stand-off over the North’s nuclear programme.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, centre, shakes hands with a North Korean official at a meeting to prepare for the April summit between their leaders (Korea Pool/AP)

The announcement was made after a high-level meeting between the two countries in the border village of Panmunjom on Thursday. Few other details were released.

The Koreas will hold another preparatory meeting on April 4 to discuss protocol, security and media coverage issues.

North Korea’s Tongilgak building, the venue for the high-level talks between the two Koreas (Korea Pool/AP)

The current talks follow a surprise meeting this week between Mr Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The North Korean leader may also meet US President Donald Trump.