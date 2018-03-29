Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi hours after returning to her homeland for the first time since she was shot by Taliban militants in 2012.

A government statement said the 20-year-old was received by Mr Abbasi on her arrival at his office in the capital, Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Information Minister, Maryam Aurangzeb, and senior government officials were also present at the meeting.

Local television showed her with her parents in the lounge at Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport. She was then taken to Mr Abbasi’s office in a convoy of nearly 15 vehicles, many of them occupied by heavily armed police.

Cricketer turned opposition leader Imran Khan’s party said Malala’s return was a sign of the defeat of extremism in the country.

Mohammad Hassan, one of Malala’s cousins in the north-western town of Mingora, said it was one of the happiest days of his life. He was not sure whether Malala would visit her home town.

Marvi Memon, a senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, also welcomed Malala, saying it was a pleasant surprise to see her return.