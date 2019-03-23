Demonstrators have taken part in a march on Parliament to demand a second Brexit referendum.

A screengrab taken from BBC News shows the aerial view of the anti-Brexit campaigners marching in London (BBC/PA)

Thousands poured into the capital on Saturday for the Put It To The People march.

Anti-Brexit campaigners in Parliament Square (Yui Mok/PA)

Banners called for the future of Brexit to be put to the people (Yui Mok/PA)

Some banners targeted the Prime Minister (Aaron Chown/PA)

Thousands of people flooded the streets of London (Yui Mok/PA)

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable joins the crowd (Yui Mok/PA)

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford and mayor of London Sadiq Khan join the march (Aaron Chown/PA)

Anti-Brexit campaigners in Park Lane before they take part in the march (Yui Mok/PA)

Creative signs were on show again (Yui Mok/PA)

The mood of the crowd early on was high-spirited (Yui Mok/PA)

Unusual modes of transport were also on show as they came in their thousands (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speakers including London mayor Sadiq Khan, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and celebrities including Mariella Frostrup and Sandi Toksvig addressed the crowd during a rally at Parliament Square.

Delia Smith joins campaigners (Yui Mok/PA)

Some protesters even tried to rope in a staute of Sir Winston Churchill (Yui Mok/PA)

There were a range of sentiments on show (Yui Mok/PA)

People of all ages from all walks of life joined the rally (Yui Mok/PA)

This protester captures how cheesed off she is with Brexit in one handy placard (Yui Mok/PA)

Anti-Brexit protests have taken part in Spain – here, a woman demonstrates in the Plaza Margaret Thatcher in Madrid (AP)

Meanwhile, former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has described Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit policy as “one of the saddest chapters in the history of our nation” as he re-joined Leave-supporting marchers heading for London.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage addresses the March to Leave protest before they set off from Linby in Nottinghamshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Farage was speaking as he arrived at the start of the latest stage of the March to Leave, which began a week ago in Sunderland and is aiming to end up in London on the original Brexit day of March 29.

Mr Farage said Theresa May had betrayed the country and led it to a state of national humiliation (Joe Giddens/PA)