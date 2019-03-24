Rumours of a coup against Prime Minister Theresa May make headlines in Sunday’s papers alongside reports from the march against Brexit.
The Sunday Telegraph reports that cabinet ministers have been told to tell Mrs May “it’s time to go” by former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan, while Brexiteer Steve Baker said ministers should “act now”.
The Mail on Sunday carries a similar story, reporting that Mrs May could be “ousted” from power “within days”.
The Observer leads with the anti-Brexit march in London with crowds estimated at being more than a million-strong, while the Independent says the protest adds fuel to the fire of those calling for a new referendum.
The Sunday Mirror reports that so-called speedboat killer Jack Shepherd will return to the UK to face justice after fleeing to Georgia.
The Sunday People claims that the victim of disgraced footballer Adam Johnson has been targeted by online trolls.
And the Sunday Express says Britain is facing another election, with the Prime Minister reported to be worried about calling a “divisive vote”.