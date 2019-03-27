Police have arrested a man after a massive haul of guns, grenades, drugs and stolen cars was found at a farm in Essex.
Three AK47s, a sub-machine gun, two shotguns, a revolver, a pistol and 22 grenades were found in one container on the site in South Ockendon.
The cars, several kilos of class A drugs and a cannabis farm were found in other containers in early morning raids by police from Essex and the Met on Tuesday.
The teams searched 70 shipping containers at an industrial estate in Romford Road.
Police confirmed a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives with intent to endanger life.
Detective Chief Inspector James Harper from the Met said: “I have no doubt that removing these weapons from circulation has prevented death or serious injury.”
Comments are closed on this article.