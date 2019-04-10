Nostalgic Brits are creatures of habit when it comes to picking holiday destinations - repeatedly revisiting hotspots every year.

Research revealed that holidaymakers love taking a trip down memory lane with a staggering 100% admitting to returning to the same destination more than once

Of those quizzed 38% said they’d returned to the same spot up to six times, almost a quarter (24%) had been back to the same place up to nine times, while 9% said they’d been back more than TEN times.

Colin Taylor, 62, and wife Kathryn, 61, and daughter Rachel, 31, have spent 28 summers at the same holiday park in WalesThe survey of 2,000 Brits by carried out by holiday home manufacturer Willerby also showed that many of us love to revisit destinations we were taken to as children.

More than a third (34%) said they had taken their partner or children to a place they visited with their families, while 19% admitted they had tried to recreate an experience from their childhood.

Of those surveyed 32% said it was just as good as they remembered it to be.

The research revealed Portugal is the most popular overseas destination, with 23% of Brits ranking it their favourite spot for a family holiday.

When it came to what we love most about trips abroad, 33% said they enjoyed trying out different foods and 13 per cent said they like learning new languages.

The research revealed that the UK’s coastline was the biggest draw for staycationers, with more than half of Brits choosing the South West (33%) and South East (20%) coasts as their top UK destinations, alongside the ever popular Lake District (18%).

A quarter of Brits admitted to preferring a long weekend in the British countryside or a trip to the British seaside (21%), rather than a beach holiday somewhere exotic (14%) or a road trip across America (9%).

Married couple Kathryn and Colin Taylor, 61 and 62, holidayed in Saundersfoot, Wales, as children and spent their first holiday together there.

Five caravans and 28 years laters they still spend every weekend there in the summer.

Admin manager Kathryn, from Hereford, said:“We don’t go on holiday abroad.

“We had about four or five days in France one year but for us there is nowhere better than Saundersfoot.

“We don’t have any great urge to travel, if someone offered us an all-expenses paid trip to our dream destination we would choose Saundersfoot every time. To us it has everything we could need.

“We first went there as a couple in 1979 and we took our daughter there as she was growing up.

“We now go to our Willerby home as often as we can, we have three whole weeks down there and long weekends whenever we can - on average every fortnight.

“In the summer we go every weekend - it’s our home away from home.”

Willerby’s marketing director, Kirsten Bolton, said: “There are so many incredible holiday destinations around the world, and it’s great to see some Brits are able to make favourite spots a home away from home, returning back to the same destinations multiple times.

“Our day-to-day lives are so busy that often holidays are our only chance to sit back and spend quality time with our loved ones.

“It is lovely to see how some Brits have made the decision to share their happy memories by attempting to recreate them with their own children.

“The survey was a great way to see what means the most to Brits when it comes to choosing holidays.”