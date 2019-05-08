The SSE Women’s FA Cup final is often billed as the place where dreams become reality – and that certainly proved to be the case for one inspirational girl’s football coach from Chingford.

West Essex Football Club coach Billie Graham’s reward for her role in the hugely successful SSE Wildcats scheme - which offers girls aged 5 to 11 the chance to play football in a safe and friendly environment regardless of ability - was a money can’t buy chance to present winners Manchester City with the trophy at Wembley on Saturday.

After masterminding the grassroots initiative’s growth at West Essex, Graham was also in attendance alongside over 60 SSE Wildcats from the club as they enjoyed a day they will never forget, seeing City overcome a spirited West Ham 3-0 in North London.

“It was absolutely amazing. I can’t stop smiling after handing over the SSE Women’s FA Cup trophy,” said Graham.

“Being in the Royal Box is pretty amazing! I’m just so honoured and overwhelmed to be here.

“I was so confused when I was told what was happening– I just thought it couldn’t be for me. I’m totally overwhelmed and grateful to SSE that I’ve been chosen.

“To be here today and show my girls that this is what they can achieve, seeing me hand out the trophy too, is exciting for everyone.”

Started last April with just an initial 14 players enrolled, Graham has overseen the scheme’s remarkable growth in West Essex, with 86 girls now registered.

At the centre of the SSE Wildcats programme’s success is the message that all players are welcome regardless of ability.

And Graham believes SSE’s role in girls’ football is vital both in increasing participation and showing stars of the future that a pathway to the top is possible.

“SSE Wildcats is crucial. If it wasn’t for them, there wouldn’t be a club in our area that allows all abilities,” she added.

“It’s providing an opportunity that so many girls didn’t have.

“It doesn’t matter if you haven’t kicked a ball before, if you come then it’s social and you have fun. It’s changed many lives in my area including mine.

“I always tell my SSE Wildcats players that they can grow up to be like these girls.

“After today, I’ve already received messages asking when the next game will be!”