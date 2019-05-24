TV presenter Helen Skelton presented West Lothian with a commemorative plaque after the area was recognised as leading Great Britain in the drive to be sustainable.

Smart Energy GB launched its ‘Areas for a Beautiful Future’ Index to celebrate the greenest communities across the country.

And West Lothian came out top overall, with residents recycling 61% of waste and 43% of households having a smart meter installed.

The Countryfile star met with West Lothian Provost, Cllr Tom Kerr, and Smart Energy GB’s Iagan MacNeil for the presentation ceremony.

Flowering plants were also gifted to the public, in recognition of the amazing efforts the local community has made to create a cleaner, greener, smarter future.

“I have two young children and feel that it’s so important that we all take action ourselves, in our homes and communities, and show our children how to do the same,” she said.

“By getting a smart meter installed, at no extra cost, you’re taking a small step towards a more sustainable future for everyone.

“Small actions really do add up to make a difference. I’m delighted to be here in Livingston, West Lothian to congratulate everyone on the small, simple steps the community has taken, and continues to take, towards a cleaner, greener, smarter future.”

