Boris Johnson has launched an appeal against the summons issued to him over allegations of misconduct in a public office, the businessman prosecuting him has announced.

Campaigner Marcus Ball, 29, said Mr Johnson had launched a judicial review application in the Administrative Court.

Mr Johnson’s lawyers will argue the summons issued to him last Wednesday by District Judge Margot Coleman was unlawful, and that the criminal proceedings against him should be suspended until the judicial review application is determined, Mr Ball said.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson declined to comment.

The summons issued last week calls Mr Johnson to Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where Mr Ball is attempting to prosecute him for misconduct in a public office.

Mr Ball claims Mr Johnson lied during the referendum campaign by saying that Britain gave £350 million a week to the European Union.

The private prosecutor has crowdfunded more than £200,000 through an online campaign to prosecute Mr Johnson.

If Mr Johnson is granted judicial review, a more senior judge will decide whether the summons was lawful, and therefore whether any further proceedings will take place.

Mr Ball said fighting Mr Johnson’s judicial review application was a “particularly expensive part of the legal process” and called on the public to donate to his campaign.

“When politicians lie democracy dies,” he said.