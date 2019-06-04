Protesters will be out in force on the second day of Donald Trump’s state visit as he prepares to hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Thousands of activists are expected in central London as the US president meets Mrs May, although the policing operation will mean they cannot demonstrate outside the entrance to Downing Street.

But while the PM hosts Mr Trump, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will be gearing up to address demonstrators “in solidarity with those he’s attacked in America, around the world and in our own country”.

Tomorrow's protest against Donald Trump's state visit is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he's attacked in America, around the world and in our own country – including, just this morning, @SadiqKhan. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 3, 2019

The Labour leader, who refused an invitation to Monday evening’s state banquet, is due to be joined by other political parties including members of the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

Across the UK, protests in Birmingham, Stoke, Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Chester, Leicester, Oxford and Exeter are also planned.

The US leader said on Monday he had only seen “tremendous crowds of well wishers” and that he expected “fake news” would be “working hard” to find protesters.

It comes after a day of pomp and ceremony as Mr Trump was welcomed by the Queen and lunched at Buckingham Palace with senior royals.

A visit to Westminster Abbey, where the Trumps were met by the Duke of York, preceded tea at Clarence House with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, ahead of the splendour of a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening.

Shortly before Monday evening’s formalities, Mr Trump tweeted that the trip was “going really well” and the royal family had been “fantastic”.

He then used the occasion to praise the Queen’s “spirit of dignity, duty and patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart”.

Mr Trump told the Buckingham Palace banquet guests, who included senior royals, captains of industry and other leading figures from national life: “As we honour our shared victory and heritage, we affirm the common values that will unite us long into future.

“Freedom, sovereignty, self-determination, the rule of law and reference for the rights given to us by almighty God.

“From the Second World War to today, Her Majesty has stood as a constant symbol of these priceless traditions.”

In her address, the Queen celebrated the special relationship between the UK and the US, and while Brexit was not mentioned she highlighted how the two countries faced “new challenges of the 21st century”.

However, the president’s visit started with a series of controversial Twitter messages, with tirades against the London mayor, “fake news” and China.

Moments before he and the First Lady touched down at Stansted Airport, Mr Trump had called London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser”, but misspelled his surname in one of the posts.

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

He had also been forced to deny calling the Duchess of Sussex “nasty” shortly before the visit when he was confronted with comments she made before the 2016 US presidential election saying she would leave the country if he won.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will co-host a business breakfast meeting with senior UK and US business leaders.

The event at St James’s Palace will also be attended by the Duke of York.

The US leader will hold talks with Mrs May at 10 Downing Street, after which they will give a press conference.

In the evening, Mr Trump and the First Lady will host a dinner at Winfield House – the official residence of Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to the UK – in Regent’s Park, which will be attended by Charles and Camilla, who will represent the Queen.