A prison worker was shot at during what police believe was a targeted attempted murder in Bearsden.

The shot was fired at around 5.30am on Wednesday when the 38-year-old man was leaving a property in Rannoch Drive in the East Dunbartonshire town.

The suspect got into a silver or grey Skoda, possibly a Fabia, which was being driven by another person, and headed south along the road.

Detective Inspector Stuart Dougan said: “Thankfully no-one has been injured as a result of this shooting but there could have been a very different outcome.

“We believe, from our investigation so far, that the man was the intended target of the shooter.

“However, it doesn’t matter whether intended or not, to use a firearm so recklessly is incredibly dangerous.

“We will be treating this as attempted murder.”

He added: “We know that the Skoda was parked in Rannoch Drive prior to the attack and officers are in the area at the moment looking at CCTV, both private and public, as well as carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

“Residents in the street would have either been in their beds or just waking up when this took place and we would appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything, and has not already spoken to police, to get in touch.”

A spokeswoman for HMP Addiewell confirmed the victim was an employee.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 0352 of Wednesday June 5, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.