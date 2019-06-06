Events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day are taking place in Normandy and in the UK.

Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron attended the inauguration of the British Normandy Memorial site in Ver-sur-Mer before the Prime Minister joined the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and other British politicians for a service of remembrance at Bayeux.

Across the Channel, a service of remembrance and wreath-laying took place at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

The Duchess of Cornwall receives a kiss from veteran Arthur Jones during the Royal British Legion’s Service of Remembrance, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery, in Bayeux, France (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Prime Minister Theresa May lays a wreath at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeux (Neil Hall/PA)

A Normandy veteran reacts after laying a wreath (Neil Hall/PA)

D-Day veteran John Quinn meets George Sayer, six, in Bayeux (Jane Barlow/PA)

Re-enactment groups gather on Arromanches Beach, northern France, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Re-enactors dressed in military uniform on the beach at Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The first soldiers landed at the beach on the morning of June 6 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crosses of remembrance placed alongside a Union flag stand at dawn on the beach at Arromanches in Normandy (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A lone piper plays on the Mulberry harbour at Arromanches to mark the exact moment the first British soldier landed on Gold beach 75 years ago (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Re-enactors on the beach at Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Military vehicles line the beach at Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Veterans gather in Arromanches, northern France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A veteran views the Second World War Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas in Staffordshire (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge at the National Memorial Arboretum for a service to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Second World War veterans during the service (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A veteran reacts to music (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Len Perry, 95, from London, holds a D-Day 75 wreath while sailing on the MV Boudicca from Portsmouth to Normandy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A memorial placed by the Mulberry harbour at Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A field of poppies close to the British Normandy Memorial site in Ver-sur-Mer (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Veteran Ron Nolan is greeted by a member of the public in Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Chelsea Pensioners at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in west London, ahead of the arrival of the Duke of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke of Sussex during Founder’s Day celebrations at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in west London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with D-Day veteran John Greig, 95, from Dumfries, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeux (Jane Barlow/PA)

Flypast over the American cemetery (Alex Brandon/AP)

Melvyn Dunn, 77, from Ackworth, West Yorkshire, salutes in a field of poppies at the British Normandy Memorial site in Ver-sur-Mer (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mr Dunn, carries the wreath he laid at the British Normandy Memorial (Owen Humphreys/PA)