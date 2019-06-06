Events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day are taking place in Normandy and in the UK.

Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron attended the inauguration of the British Normandy Memorial site in Ver-sur-Mer before the Prime Minister joined the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and other British politicians for a service of remembrance at Bayeux.

Across the Channel, a service of remembrance and wreath-laying took place at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

The Duchess of Cornwall receives a kiss from veteran Arthur Jones during the Royal British Legion’s Service of Remembrance, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery, in Bayeux, France (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Prime Minister Theresa May lays a wreath at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeux (Neil Hall/PA)
A Normandy veteran reacts after laying a wreath (Neil Hall/PA)
D-Day veteran John Quinn meets George Sayer, six, in Bayeu
D-Day veteran John Quinn meets George Sayer, six, in Bayeux (Jane Barlow/PA)
Re-enactment groups gather on Arromanches Beach, northern France, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Re-enactors dressed in military uniform on the beach at Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The first soldiers landed at the beach on the morning of June 6 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crosses of remembrance placed alongside a Union flag stand at dawn on the beach at Arromanches in Normandy (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A lone piper plays on the Mulberry harbour at Arromanches to mark the exact moment the first British soldier landed on Gold beach 75 years ago (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Re-enactors on the beach at Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Military vehicles line the beach at Arromanches
Military vehicles line the beach at Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Veterans gather in Arromanches, northern France (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A veteran views the Second World War Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas in Staffordshire (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge at the National Memorial Arboretum for a service to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Second World War veterans during the service (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A veteran reacts to music (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Len Perry, 95, from London, holds a D-Day 75 wreath while sailing on the MV Boudicca from Portsmouth to Normandy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A memorial placed by the Mulberry harbour at Arromanches
A memorial placed by the Mulberry harbour at Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A field of poppies close to the British Normandy Memorial site in Ver-sur-Mer
A field of poppies close to the British Normandy Memorial site in Ver-sur-Mer (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Veteran Ron Nolan is greeted by a member of the public in Arromanches
Veteran Ron Nolan is greeted by a member of the public in Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Chelsea Pensioners at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in west London, ahead of the arrival of the Duke of Sussex
Chelsea Pensioners at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in west London, ahead of the arrival of the Duke of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke of Sussex during Founder’s Day celebrations at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in west London
The Duke of Sussex during Founder’s Day celebrations at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in west London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry meets Chelsea Pensioners

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with D-Day veteran John Greig, 95, from Dumfries, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeux
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with D-Day veteran John Greig, 95, from Dumfries, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeux (Jane Barlow/PA)
Flypast over the American cemetery
Flypast over the American cemetery (Alex Brandon/AP)
Melvyn Dunn, 77, from Ackworth, West Yorkshire, salutes in a field of poppies at the British Normandy Memorial site in Ver-sur-Mer
Melvyn Dunn, 77, from Ackworth, West Yorkshire, salutes in a field of poppies at the British Normandy Memorial site in Ver-sur-Mer (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Mr Dunn, carries the wreath he laid at the British Normandy Memorial (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron at the inauguration of the British Normandy Memorial (Owen Humphreys/PA)