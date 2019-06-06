“She’s a nice lady isn’t she. If it wasn’t for you and if I was 20 years younger” – 93-year-old veteran Thomas Cuthbert, to Donald Trump after meeting US First Lady Melania.

“Parliament will not be evacuated from the centre stage of

the decision-making process on this important matter” – Commons Speaker John Bercow on Tory leadership hopeful Dominic Raab’s suggestion he might shut down Parliament to make sure Brexit happens on October 31.

“These workers and this community have stayed faithful to Ford, as have UK

customers – this is still Ford’s largest European market – through thick and

thin, but have been treated disgracefully in return by this company” – Unite boss Len McCluskey on Ford’s decision to shut its Bridgend engine plant in 2020.

“These new methods appear to reflect to some extent the type of disruption seen in other areas facilitated by the common use of smartphones – a potential ‘Uberisation’ of the cocaine trade” – a warning from the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction amid record seizures.

“The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen, anything could happen” – Jennifer Aniston reveals she would be happy to sign up for a Friends reunion.

“We were all ‘Harvey gets to do that because he’s got so much power and he’s so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it'” – Madonna accuses movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of “crossing boundaries”.