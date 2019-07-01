Kim Kardashian West has decided to change the name of her Kimono Solutionwear shapewear brand after being criticised for supposed cultural appropriation.

The move comes less than a week after a backlash from social media users who objected to what they said was the reality TV and make-up mogul’s use of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming line.

Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. pic.twitter.com/IB5cto7Mlj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

West tweeted that her “brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core”.

She wrote “after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon”.

Some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.