Prince George of Cambridge is about to turn six.

The third in line to the throne and future king is celebrating his birthday on Monday July 22.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest child has appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony over the past year and explored Kate’s Chelsea Flower Show garden.

Happy Birthday to Her Majesty The Queen! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined Her Majesty and members of the @RoyalFamily to watch the @RoyalAirForce fly past #TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/WY4Y35ZfQN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 8, 2019

George has also been revealed as a fledgling tennis player – after having a lesson from one of the sport’s superstars.

Roger Federer – George’s favourite player – visited the prince at the home of Kate’s parents in Bucklebury, Berkshire, and said “cute” George had a “good” technique.

Kate, who is a passionate tennis fan, is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), the organisation which stages Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Cambridge presents Roger Federer with the runner-up trophy at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

George and younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoy an outdoorsy life, with Kate promoting the health benefits of spending time in the fresh air.

The duchess told Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell while launching a competition for the children’s television show: “Rain or shine, they’re dragged outside.”

George helped provide inspiration for Kate’s Chelsea Flower Show Back To Nature garden in May, requesting stepping stones over a mini pool.

George, William, Kate and Louis in the RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden (Matt Porteous/PA)

The Cambridge children helped their mother gather moss, leaves and twigs to decorate the garden, with hazel sticks collected by the family from their home used to make the den.

The youngsters enjoyed a playful visit with William and Kate to the woodland wilderness garden, which aimed to encourage youngsters to spend more time outdoors.

George clambered across a stream and dangled his bare feet from a low wooden bridge.

"I hope that this woodland that we have created here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together." — The Duchess of Cambridge on the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden pic.twitter.com/286B9TOPGA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2019

The duchess also revealed this year that she has been teaching the prince and his siblings the value of showing affection.

During a visit to Basildon Sporting Village, Kate told a fan: “Hugs are very important, I keep saying that to my children.”

William revealed his son’s continued fascination with flying when he celebrated the 30th anniversary of London’s Air Ambulance Charity.

Presented with a model helicopter, the duke quipped: “I cannot go back without a helicopter – George will never forgive me.”

The prince has completed Year 1 at Thomas’s Battersea school, and this September will begin Year 2 – his final year in the Lower School, before he moves to the Middle School.

George on his first day at school in 2017 (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA

Charlotte will be joining her older brother at the private school, where the most important rule is to be kind.

Yearly fees for George are £19,287, while Charlotte is given a slight discount for being a second child at £18,915.

The new school year will bring a few changes for George, with Thomas’s asking Year 2 children to become more responsible, including recording their own homework in their diaries, so the “increasing independence allows for a smooth transition to the Prep School”.

Ten minutes’ reading homework will be set every night and a spelling rule sent home each week, and other 20-minute tasks issued on occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend a charity polo day in Wokingham, Berkshire, in July (Andrew Matthews/PA)

As well as English, maths, science, history and geography, George will be taught French, computing, art and design technology, drama, music, and RE.

While George learned ballet in Year 1, only girls are taught ballet in Year 2, according to Thomas’s curriculum guide in 2017-2018.

But the prince is likely to escape the Key Stage 1 standard attainment tests (SATs) in English and maths taken by state primary pupils at the end of Year 2.

Private schools do not have to abide by the national curriculum.

Campaigners warn that primary school children in England are some of the most tested in the world, arguing that it results in stress and anxiety in youngsters, narrows the curriculum and distracts teachers from teaching.

The Year 2 SATs are being scrapped in four years’ time.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with newborn Prince George (John Stillwell/PA)

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

He made his public debut in front of the world’s media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his proud parents’ arms.

A great-grandchild to the Queen, he will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror obtained the crown of England if, as expected, he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and then his father, William.