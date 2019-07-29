Those dreaded weekends at the local DIY store could become a thing of the past, according to experts who forecast changes in the way we live.

They believe smart eco technology could soon revolutionise our homes, with some eye-catching Tomorrow’s World style predictions.

They forecast a range of new innovations that will transform lives from smart bed sheets that can modify temperature to hydroponic indoor gardens that produce fresh vegetables to harvest in our own kitchens.

Some even predict redecorating will become a thing of the past, with clever cushions and furniture which change colour, fabric and texture using augmented reality.

Smart Energy GB, together with a panel of experts and Go Ultra Low, visualised the smart eco-home of the future – the Smart E-Home, which will help build a cleaner, greener Britain.

And they claim that within a quarter of a century our bathrooms will track health statistics in real-time and turn waste into fuel.

The futuristic 'Smart E-Home' will include temperature-controlled bed sheets and shape-shifting furniture, according to a panel of experts including presenter Carol Voderman and actor Robert Lllewleyn

“The future will give us richer lives with a lower environmental impact,” said futurologist Dr Ian Pearson.

“It’s encouraging to see that adults will prioritise reducing their energy demand via smart windows, solar panels and paints, and small wind energy harvesters, and then using smart meters to allow any extra energy to be sourced from renewables.

“Making homes greener certainly won’t mean making them low tech. With the Smart E-Home, it will be possible for us to entirely redecorate our homes without buying new fixtures or fittings.

“Instead we’ll use augmented reality and smart furniture made from reconfigurable materials. Our homes will use renewable energy, stored in home batteries, and will make our lives easier. Hydroponics, for example, will grow fresh salad and herbs, reduce the number of trips to shops while improving our diet.

“Special LED lighting will provide the colours of light that plants prefer, avoiding waste, and of course smart meters can provide the energy for this lighting when it is cheapest.”

Smart meters will help with the development of greener transport

Seven in ten Brits would like to live in a more eco-friendly home but two thirds still think it’s too expensive.

A poll of 2,000 adults has revealed the small steps the nation is taking towards creating a more sustainable future, from smart meters to energy efficient appliances and water efficient showers.

Research shows 70% of adults would like a more eco-friendly home, but two in ten don’t know how to go about it and over two thirds think it’s too expensive.

In August last year, one in every 12 new cars sold in the UK was a plug-in while in Europe electric vehicle sales were up by a third, with one million EVs sold globally last year.

These figures may still be 85 million off off the sale of petrol and diesel cars but it’s gaining momentum, with charging points for electric vehicles now compulsory in all new-build homes.

An increased uptake in electric vehicles means an increase in energy demand and as a nation we need to manage this demand as smartly as possible. A smart grid, for which smart meters are an essential component, will be important part in the transition to electric vehicles.

“We know electric transport will grow rapidly in popularity,” added Dr Pearson.

“Smart meters and smart charging will support this transition, helping us charge EVs with cheaper, greener energy. There might even be instances where you could get paid to charge your car when the power system needs us to use more power. This often happens when there is too much renewable energy on the system.

“Smart has to mean smart to the environment, smart in using new technology, and smart in how we control it.”

