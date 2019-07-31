The future will be cleaner and greener, according to an exclusive poll of children across the UK.

Smart Energy GB, together with a panel of experts and Go Ultra Low, visualised the smart eco-home of the future – the Smart E-Home, which will help build a cleaner, greener Britain

They predicted everything from toilets that track health statistics, wallpaper that changed by augmented reality and bedsheets that kept you cool on hot summer nights.

Bed sheets that automatically adjust their temperature could be a staple in the home of the future

According to research seven in ten Brits would like to live in a more eco-friendly home but two thirds still think it’s too expensive.

However, from smart meters to energy efficient appliances and water efficient showers more people are taking steps towards a more sustainable future.

But children surveyed what to see the pace of change accelerated and they’ve made some bold forecasts.

Perhaps taking inspiration from the Busted hit Year 3000, they believe people will live underwater, while glass domes to capture energy from sunlight.

Among their other Nostradamus style predictions are a total reliance on renewable energies, systems in every household for recycling water, toilets which turn waste into fuel and windows which adapt to light to keep your home hot or cold without the need for heating or air conditioning.

And Top Gear 2035 will be a very different show too - with kids predicting electric vehicles on every driveway.

“Making homes greener certainly won't mean making them low tech,” said futurologist Dr Ian Pearson.

“With the Smart E-Home, it'll be possible for us to entirely redecorate our homes, without buying in new fixtures or fittings.

“Instead we'll use augmented reality and smart furniture made from reconfigurable materials.

“Our homes will use renewable energy, stored in home batteries, and will make our lives easier.

“Hydroponics, for example, will grow fresh salad and herbs, reduce the number of trips to shops while improving our diet.”

Top Ten: What children think the home of the future will look like:

* Everything will be powered by renewable energy such as solar power or wind power

* All cars will be battery operated

* Each house will have a giant battery to store energy from the sun and use it when you need it

* A system to recycle water in the home such as being able to easily clean a car with old bath water

* Smart meters that give us control over every aspect of our electricity use so that we can cut down on energy waste and use greener, cheaper energy

* Recycling bins built into kitchen appliances for easier recycling (e.g. in fridges etc)

* Windows that change shade in reaction to external light so you can keep your house warm or cool without having to use radiators or air conditioning

* No more light switches - sensors will entirely control lights

* People will grow all their own food inside the house

* Toilets which turn waste into fuel

Smart meters will help with the development of greener transport, such as electric vehicles

What adults think the home of the future will look like:

* Everything will be powered by renewable energy such as solar power or wind power

* Solar panel paint and solar panel windows which can capture the sun's natural energy to be used within the house.

* Windows that change shade in reaction to external light so you can keep your house warm or cool without having to use radiators or air conditioning

* Smart meters that help us manage our electricity use so that we can cut down on energy waste and use greener, cheaper energy

* All cars will be battery operated

* Each house will have a giant battery to store energy from the sun and use it when you need it

* Living entirely on recycled rainwater that is filtered, cleaned and reused within the house

* Toilets which turn waste into fuel which is then used to heat and provide energy to the house

* No more switches - sensors will entirely control lights and appliances as you move around the house.

* Recycling bins built into kitchen appliances for easier recycling (e.g. in fridges etc)

