The upcoming launch of Apple’s TV streaming service marks a shift in the company’s business plan, industry experts have said.

On Tuesday, the tech giant confirmed that its Apple TV+ streaming platform, first announced in March, would launch in November.

Tech experts have argued that the prominence Apple gave the announcement – at an event where the company revealed its latest iPhone handsets – indicated a changing approach to how the firm is looking to appeal to potential customers.

Sales of the iPhone have fallen in recent times amid increased pressure on Apple from rival manufacturers and users holding onto devices for longer.

It has been suggested the firm is now placing greater emphasis on other parts of its business as a result.

Apple’s new TV streaming service will begin its attempts to rival Netflix and Amazon Prime Video (Apple/PA)

Technology expert and industry analyst at CCS Insight Ben Wood said: “The recipe for Apple’s September event is changing.

“iPhone is still a centrepiece but TV+ and Arcade featuring alongside a new iPad shows Apple is shifting the emphasis to the combined blend of hardware and services.”

Apple also announced that it would give a year’s free access to the streaming service to customers purchasing a new device from the company

Apple TV+ will launch on November 1 with a range of original programmes, including content from Hollywood A-listers such as Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa and Steven Spielberg.

The recruitment of such high-profile names and the discussion of the service at Apple’s biggest event of the year shows a level of seriousness towards the platform usually only reserved for the unveiling of the likes of a new iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch.

Mr Wood argued that it gave Apple the chance to get users onto the new platform soon after launch.

“Bundling 12 months access to Apple TV+ with all its new products is a smart move by Apple. It effectively means consumers are getting an extra 60 dollars ‘in the box’ and a year gives them more time to get hooked on Apple’s content,” he said.

He added that the tech firm’s approach “shows Apple’s ambition to ramp up user base and use TV+ as a central pillar to service revenue growth”.

Fellow industry expert and founder of technology news website Pocket-lint Stuart Miles said the unveiling of new iPhone devices had been “only half the story” of the keynote and highlighted the “aggressive pricing” of Apple TV+ and gaming subscription platform, Apple Arcade.

Both services will cost £4.99 a month, which, in the TV streaming market makes it cheaper than both of its key competitors – Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Mr Miles said that this, coupled with the free trial offered, could allow Apple “to claim within the first three months that is has over 100 million subscribers”.