The co-owners of Sheffield United are waiting for a judge’s ruling after a High Court battle for control.

British businessman Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a member of the Saudi royal family, fought over the running of the Premier League club after falling out.

Mr Justice Fancourt oversaw a trial at the High Court in London earlier this year, and is due to publish a ruling on Monday.

Sheffield United Ltd, a company controlled by Mr McCabe and his family, alleged “conspiracy” and “unfairly prejudicial conduct”.

UTB LLC, a company controlled by Prince Abdullah, asked for declarations in respect of its rights under an investment and shareholders’ agreement.

The judge heard how Mr McCabe and Prince Abdullah began working together six years ago and controlled ownership on a 50-50 basis.

Lawyers told the judge that Mr McCabe, who is in his 70s, was “a wealthy Yorkshireman”, and “lifelong” Sheffield United fan.

Prince Abdullah was a grandson of King Abdulaziz, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia.

Mr McCabe was born in Sheffield, had long been associated with Sheffield United, and had invested about £100 million, the judge heard.

He had met Prince Abdullah in 2013, when United were in League One – the third tier of English football, after looking for new investors.

They had started working together after agreeing that Prince Abdullah would invest £10 million but “fell out” in 2017.