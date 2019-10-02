The Prime Minister intends to prorogue Parliament from Tuesday, paving the way for a Queen’s Speech on October 14 as originally planned.

Boris Johnson needs a new suspension if he is to outline his legislative programme for the next session of Parliament.

The Supreme Court ruled the Prime Minister’s five-week prorogation as the Halloween Brexit deadline loomed was unlawful because it frustrated or prevented Parliament from its duties, in part because of its duration.

Mr Johnson has said he wants Parliament to be prorogued again on Tuesday, to prepare for a Queen’s Speech the following week.

Downing Street said: “The Prime Minister has been consistently clear that he wants to set out a fresh legislative programme in a Queen’s Speech.

“He therefore intends to request that the current session of Parliament be prorogued from the evening of Tuesday October 8, with a Queen’s Speech on Monday October 14.”

Number 10 said these timings would mean Parliament is prorogued for the shortest time possible to enable all the necessary logistical preparations for a State Opening to be undertaken, including those done by the House Authorities.

Mr Johnson said: “I want to deliver on the people’s priorities.

“Through a Queen’s Speech, the Government will set out its plans for the NHS, schools, tackling crime, investing in infrastructure and building a strong economy.

“We will get Brexit done on October 31 and continue delivering on these vital issues.”

Mr Johnson spoke to the Queen while he was in New York last week after the judges revealed their historic ruling.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman on Monday said the Government is “looking at the precise implications” of the Supreme Court judgment when asked about a new Queen’s speech.

With the PM having lost any semblance of a Commons majority, it is unlikely MPs would back his legislative agenda.

But it would allow him to set out his stall for an anticipated general election.

Speaking earlier on Wednesday about prorogation, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “I think we should have the shortest possible gap between the end of this parliamentary session and the start of the new one.”

He added: “I think Parliament needs to be in session to question this government and to prevent us leaving the EU without a deal.

“Leaving without a deal will be very, very damaging to trade, to medicine supply, to jobs and to exports from this country.”