Greek authorities say a British Airways jet carrying 158 people from Cyprus to London has made a safe unscheduled landing at Athens International Airport.

Airport officials said the Airbus 320 took off from the city of Larnaca in Cyprus and was in the air on Wednesday evening when the pilot requested permission to land in Athens.

Greek media say the pilot reported that a smoke warning indicator had come on, but a check of the plane in Athens did not reveal any problems.

The landing was trouble-free and all 152 passengers and six crew members exited safely.

The flight was heading to Gatwick Airport.

A British Airways spokeswoman said: “We’re very sorry for the delay to our customers’ journeys. We have provided them with accommodation following their diversion into Athens due to a minor technical issue.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so.”