The Prime Minister versus Brussels and the Duke of Sussex versus the tabloid press are among stories making headlines on Thursday.
The Times splashes with a story saying the EU is withholding approval of the Government’s latest Brexit plan, while The Independent reports on Boris Johnson’s two borders solution for an open border in Ireland.
The Sun says Harry went “rogue” in his fight with the press “as senior royals were not warned about his extraordinary rant”.
The Daily Telegraph reports that the DUP has agreed to Mr Johnson’s
Brexit plan and Labour MPs suggest they will help it pass the House of Commons, so long as it gets the backing of Ireland’s prime minister Leo Varadkar but the i says the EU is ready to reject Mr Johnson’s plan.
According to The Guardian, Mr Johnson “appears to be fighting a losing battle to avoid Britain staying in the EU beyond October 31”.
The Daily Mirror pours scorn on the Tory party conference, saying it “was all prattle and no policy”, but the Daily Express says Mr Johnson’s speech was “barnstorming”.
The Daily Mail, in an exclusive, reports that “police watchdogs
are to investigate Scotland Yard over its disastrous VIP paedophile operation”.
The Metro features what it calls the “PM’s break-up letter” with the EU.
The Financial Times reports the the prime minister’s latest plan faces a “frosty reception in Brussels”.
And, according to the Daily Star, Coronation Street star Jack P
Shepherd says his mental health suffered and he considered quitting
the show after he began losing his hair.