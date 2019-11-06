Yet another election is underway, and seats like Putney could see a new political party in charge.

Former cabinet minister Justine Greening is popular in the area, which also includes Southfields and Roehampton, but she is standing down after criticising Boris Johnson’s government and the Conservative party’s stance on Brexit.

Councillor Will Sweet will be standing for the Conservative party instead, but faces competition from vocal Remainers, Labour Councillor Fleur Anderson and Liberal Democrat Sue Wixley.

This week, Mr Sweet was criticised for not mentioning Brexit when writing to constituents for donations, instead focussing on Labour taxation policy including “a garden tax that will hit families in Putney the hardest.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service went down to Putney to speak to residents about what they think will swing the election and who they will be voting for.

Tony Smith is 70 years old and says he is “sick to death” of hearing about Brexit.

“I haven’t bought a newspaper for two weeks,” he said.

Tony thinks there will be a hung parliament because people have such different views.

“I don’t really know who to vote for, I’ve never heard of the candidates, but it will be on Brexit.”

Unusually for a Putney resident, he voted to leave, but he is now less sure about his decision and could be easily swayed by any of the parties, showing it’s all to play for in the area.

“I’ve never thought about voting Liberal, but anything could change my mind. I did vote for Brexit, but I’m not so sure now. I do think the NHS is being weaponised in the election though.”

Daniel Baker, 44, worries that voting for the Lib Dems will split the remain vote in the borough:

“I wouldn’t want to vote for Labour, but they came second last time. So with tactical voting I will probably have to go for Labour,” he said.

Vivien Fowler, 76, admitted she was “confused” by the candidates’s different stances on Brexit:

“It’s a predominantly remain area, so I will vote for someone who wanted to remain, but I’m not up to speed on it.

“I did like Justine Greening a lot, but I think the new Conservative guy is going to struggle. I am keen to see what they are all going to say and what their personalities are like.”

But others are much more certain.

David Savage, 73, has previously voted Conservative, but will now vote for the Liberal Democrats.

“I think it’s quite straightforward. I think the Liberal Democrats will get in.

“We had a very good MP in Justine Greening. She’s not standing which is a great shame. She was an excellent person.

“The Prime Minister can’t be trusted and the Labour leadership are out of touch with reality,” he said.

Others aren’t even sure if they can vote at all.

Ilaria Canelli, 29, is an EU citizen. She says she has not been told if she can vote:

“I have not heard that much, but I definitely don’t want to see the Tories get in though,” she said.

But others are much more apathetic, with one resident admitting they had “zero interest” in politics, while another said they weren’t bothering with reading any of the campaign literature.

With all to play for in this marginal seat, the race is on.