A strike on the London Underground line serving Heathrow Airport will go ahead after talks collapsed.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on the Piccadilly Line will launch a 48-hour walkout from 12 noon on Wednesday and a five-hour strike from 8.30pm on Friday.

The union says there has been a complete breakdown of industrial relations.

Transport for London warned there will be little or no service, including the Night Tube on Friday.

The two sides met at the conciliation service Acas but talks ended without agreement.

Nigel Holness, TfL’s director of network operations for London Underground, said: “The RMT has unilaterally ended discussions at Acas and informed us that their strike on the Piccadilly line will go ahead from tomorrow.

“They have made no attempt to engage with us to try and resolve this dispute.

“We continue to uphold all our commitments following discussions with the RMT earlier in the year and their claims that no progress has been made are totally untrue.

“We are hugely disappointed that customers will suffer three days of disruption for no good reason.”