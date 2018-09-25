Donald Trump has singled out Iran for particularly harsh criticism in his annual address to world leaders at the UN.

The US president blasted what he called the “corrupt dictatorship” of Iran and accused the government in Tehran of spreading “mayhem” across the Middle East and around the world.

He called out Iran’s “bloody agenda” in Syria and Yemen in particular.

No other country faced as much criticism in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2018

Mr Trump vowed the US would continue to isolate Iran through sanctions that are being reinstated after his withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

His comments followed a tweet in which he said he would not meet Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the General Assembly, although he added he was sure Rouhani “is an absolutely lovely man!”