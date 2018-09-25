Police in Thailand say they have discovered the buried bodies of a missing British expatriate and his Thai wife, and have arrested the woman’s brother for allegedly ordering their murder.

The police commander for Phrae province said the bodies of 64-year-old retired petroleum engineer Alan Hogg and his 61-year-old wife Nhot Suddaen were discovered on the property of their home.

He said the killers had been traced after stealing the couple’s pick-up truck, and they had confessed after their arrest to being hired by Ms Nhot’s brother to kill them.

Police then arrested the brother, who they said confessed to ordering the killing over a family dispute.

Thai police at the scene (Daily News/AP)

They said the dead couple, who had been together for 30 years, had been dead for about a week.

Police commander Colonel Manas Kerdsukho said Mr Hogg was shot with a shotgun and Ms Nhot died after being bludgeoned on the back of the head, shattering her skull.

He said an issue that probably contributed to the murders was that Mr Hogg would often buy assets using the names of his Thai family members, including his wife’s brother, who wanted to sell some of those assets.

Because of legal restrictions on foreign ownership of land and companies, foreigners living in Thailand often have assets in the names of Thai relatives or associates.

“The deceased had a lot of money. And some of his assets are still in the suspect’s name,” Col Manas said.

The deceased couple had travelled back and forth between Thailand and the UK for a long time, but settled in Thailand in 2014, Col Manas said, adding that they have a daughter who lives in England.