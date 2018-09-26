A large Siberian Forest cat has been reunited with his owner nearly two months after being snatched.
The ginger pet, named Mr Muk, had been missing since he was grabbed outside his owner’s home in Petherton Road, Islington, north London, on July 30.
Police said a suspect was later spotted on CCTV cradling the cat at a railway station.
A 22-year-old man is now in custody, having been arrested in West Hampstead on Tuesday evening on suspicion of theft.
Scotland Yard said Mr Muk is back home with his owner, who was described as “very upset” by the ordeal.
