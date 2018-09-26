An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead outside a hotel in Manchester city centre and another was found dead in a room of the same building.
Greater Manchester Police said they were called to Portland Street shortly after 5.30am on Wednesday following reports that a man had fallen from a building.
The man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers gained entry to a room in the Britannia Hotel and found another man, who also died at the scene.
A forensic tent was put up at the back of the hotel on Silver Street, which remains closed.
Detective Chief Inspector Amber Waywell, of Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, said: “We are currently working to establish exactly what happened to lead to the death of both these men.
“We have a team of officers at the scene and Silver Street in the city centre will remain closed as we carry out our investigations.”
