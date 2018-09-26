The man who fought boxer Mike Towell in a televised match the night before he died will not be asked to give evidence at an inquiry into his death.

The 25-year-old, known as Iron Mike Towell, died in hospital the day after he was removed from the ring at the end of a fifth-round loss to Dale Evans in Glasgow on September 29, 2016.

The young father, from Dundee, was diagnosed with severe bleeding and swelling to his brain but survived for 12 hours after being taken off life support at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A hearing ahead of a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) was told on Wednesday that NHS Tayside, the Boxing Board of Control and three doctors will be represented at the probe.

Dale Evans, centre, was Mike Towell’s opponent in the fight just before his death (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Evans will not be called as a witness.

Fiscal depute Eileen Beadsworth told the hearing held at Glasgow Sheriff Court: “The Crown does not intend to call his opponent on the night.

“It would be my intention to write to him to tell him the inquiry will take place but it does not intend that he would be called as a witness.”

NHS Tayside will be represented by lawyer Mark Fitzpatrick while Brent Haywood will appear for the Boxing Board of Control.

Mr Towell’s family will also be represented.

The hearing, before Sheriff Craig Turnbull, was told 47 witnesses have been cited in total.

Two weeks in November and a week in December have been set aside for the FAI.