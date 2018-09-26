Two ambulances have been damaged by bricks thrown from a Birmingham overpass in a “dangerous and idiotic” attack.

Authorities are appealing for information about the incident which took place on Borchfield Road, at the junction of Aston Lane, between 2.30pm and 3pm on Tuesday.

Nathan Hudson, emergency services operations delivery director for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “It is hard to put into words how angry and disappointing these incidents are.

“Throwing a brick at any vehicle is dangerous and idiotic, but when it is an ambulance responding to an emergency, it beggars belief.”

A dent above the door on one of the two ambulances which were damaged by bricks (West Midlands Ambulance Service/PA)

The first ambulance suffered a cracked windshield while racing to help a patient with breathing difficulties, forcing it to stop and causing a delay to paramedics delivering help.

A second ambulance was dispatched and also attacked while taking the same patient to hospital, struck with a brick just above the door in what the service called a “bizarre twist”.

Both vehicles have been taken off the road for repairs which could cost hundreds of pounds.

Mr Hudson said: “The potential for this to have turned into an incident which resulted in serious injury or worse is plain to see.

“I am therefore asking anyone who was in the area who saw anything or who has CCTV of that area to contact West Midlands Police as soon as possible so that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police by Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, call 101 at any time, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote log number 1364 of September 25.