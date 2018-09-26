A 33-year-old has been charged with assaulting a homeless man who was sprayed with paint as he sat outside a Tesco store.

Michael Cash, 32, was found dead in a cemetery three days after the incident with the paint which happened in Normanby High Street, Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police said Mr Cash’s death was not treated as suspicious and was not connected with anything which happened on September 9 outside the store.

Aaron Jones, of Balmor Road, Middlesbrough, is charged with assault and criminal damage and will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on October 10.