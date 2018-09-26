A woman’s body has been found at a property in Glasgow.

The body of the 51-year-old was discovered at an address in Dewar Drive, in the Drumchapel area of the city, shortly before 7pm on Wednesday.

The street has been cordoned off while police carry out inquiries at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 6.45pm on Wednesday September 26 the body of a 51-year-old woman was found within a property on Dewar Drive, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and inquiries are ongoing.”