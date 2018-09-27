Food giant Heinz has bowed to the “will of the people” and decided against changing the name of its Salad Cream to Sandwich Cream.

Fans of the condiment made their outrage known in June when parent company Kraft Heinz announced that it was considering a name change for the first time in 104 years.

Heinz said research had found that just 14% of consumers actually used the cream on salads, with most considering it to be an alternative to mayonnaise and pairing it with tuna, ham or cheese in sandwiches.

Today we're taking matters into our own hands! Come and find us outside Tesco supermarket on the Old Kent Road and sign our petition to Save Our Salad Cream! #SOS #SaveOurSaladCream #NotSandwichCream #Protest pic.twitter.com/wlkya07p13 — Save Our Salad Cream! (@SaveSaladCream) June 8, 2018

However a survey carried out by the company found that 87% of consumers wanted the product to remain as Salad Cream, rejecting other potential names such as Fish Finger Sauce, Chip Sauce and Roast Potato Sauce.

No to sandwich cream. Who is Philistine enough to put salad cream on a sandwich? Salads and mashed up egg. That's what it's for. — James Beaton (@jjb362) June 6, 2018

If Heinz changes Salad Cream to Sandwich Cream I will, myself, stick “Salad” on every bottle I own. — Jordan (@jordsjournal) June 6, 2018

What is salad cream? — Matt Malin (@matt_malin) September 24, 2018

Joel Hughes, senior brand manager at Heinz, said: “From TV debates to conversations around the dinner table, it seems everyone has a real fondness for not only the iconic, zingy flavour of Heinz Salad Cream, but the name too.

“Thousands of you shared your thoughts and suggested new ideas, all of which were considered, but it became clear that the British public wanted to keep Heinz Salad Cream, and any other name just wouldn’t do.

“We can’t ignore the will of the people, so Heinz Salad Cream is here to stay.”

Launched in 1914, Salad Cream was the UK’s fifth biggest-selling table sauce last year, with value sales of £28.8 million, although that was a 5.4% decline on 2016, according to Nielsen.