A man has been taken to hospital after a collision between a cherry-picker and a bus.

The incident in George Square, Glasgow, happened at around 10.20pm on Wednesday.

It is understood that the small cherry-picker toppled over through a bus stop and came to rest on a bus.

A man who was in the aerial platform suffered minor injuries and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Fire crews went to the scene and made the area safe while police also attended the incident.