The magic of Harry Potter is being depicted in a new set of stamps to celebrate the popular films.

The 15 stamps feature characters including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Ginny Weasley and Neville Longbottom.

The Harry Potter stamp (Royal Mail/PA)

Modes of transport from the films such as the Hogwarts Express, Hagrid’s enchanted motorbike, the flying Ford Anglia and the Knight Bus are also included.

The stamps include hidden details that are only visible under ultraviolet light.

The Hogwarts Express is depicted on one of the special stamps (Royal Mail/PA)

The style of the “1” depicting the value on each of the stamps will mirror the font used for the films.

Philip Parker, of Royal Mail, said: “The Harry Potter movies continue to thrill and delight audiences of all ages.

“The goal with our stamps is to capture the excitement of the wizarding world and the heroism of the students of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.”

Hermione Granger was played by Emma Watson (Royal Mail/PA)

Letters are delivered by owls in the films, but the new stamps are available in post offices from October 16.