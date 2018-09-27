ScotRail staff are to take industrial action in a dispute over pay for working on rest days.

RMT said members voted “overwhelmingly” for action after it balloted more than 2,000 of them, including conductors and station staff.

The union is seeking pay parity with ScotRail drivers who are reported to be paid up to £300 for working on a rest day while other workers receive less.

RMT members have been instructed not to volunteer for overtime and rest day working from Wednesday October 10 until further notice.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “This dispute is about equality and justice across grades in the ScotTail workplace.

“It cannot be right that the company seem to value one group of workers over another. Their approach to the rest day working payments, where they have only offered driver grades enhanced arrangements, is nothing short of discriminatory.

“A driver working rest days is no different than any other member of frontline staff working rest days.

“Each member is giving their rest time back to help the company to help run a service to passengers.

“All staff should be treated equally and fairly and that is all that the union is calling for. We remain available for further genuine and meaningful talks.”

Angus Thom, ScotRail chief operating officer, said: “ScotRail is investing more than £4 million in 140 new frontline roles to improve the work-life balance of our people and provide a better service to our customers.

“This investment means more people employed by ScotRail and will significantly reduce the need for rest day working.

“We are disappointed by this decision (by the RMT), but we will continue to work with our people and their trade union representatives on this.”