A man has been arrested for chasing a plane at an airport after missing his flight.

The man, in his 20s, was held on Thursday morning after pursuing the Ryanair plane at Dublin Airport.

It is understood that the man and a woman were late for the flight to Amsterdam.

After talking to staff at the gate, the man broke through the door and began running towards the plane.

A late passenger has been pinned to the ground by Dublin Airport police after running out of the terminal towards the plane pleading and shouting at the pilot to wait.

Declan Harvey, who was watching from the airport, said he could hear the man shouting “Wait!” as the plane taxied to the runway, before he was tackled to the ground by airport staff.

The flight was momentarily delayed.

A Dublin Airport spokeswoman said the man had become agitated after being told he could not board his flight.

“He was banging on the window to try and get the aircraft to wait and he then broke through a door and made his way on to the apron, trying to flag the aircraft down.

“He was initially restrained by Ryanair staff on the apron, and airport police, who had already been contacted, arrived on the scene almost immediately and arrested him.

“He was taken to the airport police station and will be handed over to the gardai.”

Moments earlier he'd been inside banging on the window of the terminal asking ground crew to hold the plane. He somehow made it out to the Ryanair aircraft which was taxiing. When police arrived there was a scuffle and he was pinned to the tarmac.

Officers confirmed they were called to the scene of an incident at Dublin Airport that occurred around 7am.

The man was taken to Ballymun Garda Station for questioning.