A terror suspect accused of attempting to murder members of the public and police officers in an attack outside the Houses of Parliament is due to stand trial next year.

Salih Khater, 29, allegedly drove his silver Ford Fiesta into cyclists and pedestrians before swerving towards police officers and crashing into a security barrier.

The Sudanese-born suspect, who is a British citizen, was arrested by armed police outside the Palace of Westminster last month.

Three people were treated for non-life threatening injuries after the crash.

Khater, of Highgate Street, Birmingham, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The charges state he attempted to murder people at the junction of Parliament Square and Abingdon Street and police officers in Abingdon Street on August 14.

Forensic officers examine the car that crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in August (Victoria Jones/PA)

Police said prosecutors will be treating his case as terrorism due to the method of the alleged attack, the targets selected and the high-profile location.

Khater appeared in court by video-link from Belmarsh Prison wearing a maroon jumper and remained seated throughout the hearing.

No pleas were taken, and he spoke only to confirm his name.

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave, remanding Khater in custody, set a trial date for February 4, 2019 at the Old Bailey.

Khater is next due in court in December.