Meteorologists are warning of a high probability of a tropical-like cyclone forming in the Ionian Sea to the south west of the Greek mainland.

It comes as gale force winds continued to batter the country and forced the closure of most schools.

Ferries remained in port on Thursday, severing islands’ connection to the mainland.

A man takes a photograph during bad weather at the port of Rafina, east of Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Trees have fallen on power lines in the northern suburbs of Athens, while the fire department said it received more than 350 calls to remove debris.

Authorities in the Saronic municipality near Athens, on the Ionian island of Zakynthos and the Aegean islands of Tinos, Andros and Mykonos ordered schools to remain shut.

Meteorologists have warned of the formation of a Mediterranean cyclone – known as a medicane, which combines the words Mediterranean and hurricane – in the Ionian on Friday.