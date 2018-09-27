A teenager who used nunchucks on a reveller during a night out in an attack “akin to a martial arts movie” has been jailed.

CCTV footage released by Northumbria Police shows 19-year-old Kyle Morrow using the weapon to beat another man.

The incident, which took place at around 10.20pm on March 9 just outside Newcastle’s Bigg Market, left the teenager’s victim, aged 26, needing hospital treatment for a fractured eye socket and a broken nose.

Morrow, of Claremont North Avenue, Gateshead, had bumped into one of the man’s friends and “decided to take action in his own hands”, Northumbria Police said.

The video shows the defendant swinging the metal bars at the victim, before eventually walking calmly away, hugging and laughing with friends.

As he was arrested moments later, the nunchucks fell out of his pocket and were seized by officers.

Kyle Morrow was jailed for two years (Northumbria Police/PA)

Morrow admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon, and was jailed for two years at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, the force said.

Detective Constable Steven Patterson said: “There is no place for this kind of behaviour anywhere in our region but particularly not in the middle of a busy night out in Newcastle.

“This was an unprovoked attack that was more akin to a martial arts movie then in the middle of the Bigg Market.

“These are the actions of a thug showing off in front of his friends by carrying out a violent attack that ultimately scarred his victim for life.”