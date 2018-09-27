A man has died following a collision between a cherry-picker and a bus – the second incident involving such vehicles in 12 hours.
Police were called to a report of a crash in Balkerach Street, Doune, near Stirling, at around 10.25am on Thursday.
The 26-year-old man in the cherry-picker bucket suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries into the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive have been notified.”
The crash came just 12 hours after a man was taken to hospital following a collision between a cherry-picker and a bus in Glasgow.
The incident in George Square happened at around 10.20pm on Wednesday.
It is understood the cherry-picker toppled over through a bus stop and came to rest on the bus.
A man who was in the aerial platform suffered minor injuries and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.