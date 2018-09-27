A Scottish craft brewer has pulled out of a project with an American beer maker after it reportedly offered free drinks to Donald Trump supporters in the UK.

BrewDog was to join with Atlanta-based Scofflaw Brewing for events in six of its bars across England from Saturday.

But the Aberdeenshire-based company pulled out after the US firm apparently said it would give a free beer to anyone who said they were a fan of their country’s president.

Just to confirm the Scofflaw release came from their agency not ours and we had zero knowledge of any of this this. And as soon as we knew, we cancelled the events. The agency @WelcomeToFrank called me to say the release came form a 'rogue' element in their team. What a mess. — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) September 27, 2018

Founder of BrewDog James Watt tweeted: “We had no idea about the Scofflaw press release or the plans they announced today for the events.

“We in no way aligned with their position and we will of course be cancelling all the events and sending all of the beer back.”

He blamed the offer on a PR company, while Scofflaw itself said it was not made aware of the press release in which the offer was made, and had not seen it.