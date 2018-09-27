A 51-year-old man who killed his great-niece has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order under the Mental Health Act.

Delroy Forrester was found guilty of manslaughter in August after jurors heard how he used a broken table leg to kill Jasmine Forrester.

The victim, aged 11, died in hospital in February after being attacked at a relative’s home in Kent Road, Wolverhampton.

Jasmine Forrester (West Midlands Police/PA)

The city’s Crown Court was told Jasmine was being looked after by her great-grandmother when Forrester, who was also staying at the address, caused her fatal head injuries.

Jurors were told that Forrester, formerly of Lower Villiers Street in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton, had been encouraged to seek medical help but did not keep appointments made for him.