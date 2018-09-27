Former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a Cape Town hospital for tests.
The Nobel laureate is in good spirits and hopes to go home in a few days, his office said.
Mr Tutu has been treated for prostate cancer for many years.
He turns 87 on October 7.
Last week, Mr Tutu said in a statement that terminally ill people should have the right to a “dignified assisted death”.
The statement followed a murder charge against a local campaigner for the legalisation of euthanasia.
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.