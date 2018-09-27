Campaigners are fighting plans to build 3,500 homes in the rural idyll that inspired Thomas Hardy’s The Mayor Of Casterbridge.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition set up to oppose the development north of Dorchester.

One of the preferred options in West Dorset District Council’s local plan is to build 3,500 new homes and make obsolete the ancient Roman boundaries of Dorset’s famous county town.

Dorchester Town councillor Alistair Chisholm – the town crier and a member of the Save The Area North of Dorchester (Stand) campaign – said: “This is the biggest issue the county town has faced. It is on a monumental scale. What we are trying to protect is of international importance.

“This northern boundary isn’t only the last remaining Hardyean countryside edge, it’s the Roman edge of Dorchester that hasn’t changed for nearly 2,000 years, and we are in danger of throwing it away.

“If we don’t fight now as hard as we can we’ll be failing not only those we represent today but generations to come.”

The Dorchester meadows and downs (Dorchester Voice)

David Taylor, the mayor of Dorchester, said: “In The Mayor Of Casterbridge, Thomas Hardy describes Dorchester as ‘a chessboard on a green table cloth’.

“This close connection between town and countryside is an important part of our heritage and landscape.

“This plan would destroy Hardy’s literary landscape. We don’t accept ours should be the generation that fails to pass on a valued legacy to future generations.

“Our community is shouting from the rooftops, they will not win.”

Dorchester Town Council’s response to the local plan calls for development to be more fairly shared across the district to deliver sustainable growth and help retain dwindling services in villages.

It also questions whether the plan’s 35% affordable housing will be delivered and argues that 20% below market value is still out of reach of most young workers and families, urging West Dorset council to consider a discount nearer 50% for it to be genuinely affordable.

The area’s water meadows act as a flood plain and campaigners fear the development could exacerbate the risk of flooding in the town.

The River Frome separates Dorchester from the proposed site so, unlike the Prince of Wales’s Poundbury – which is fully connected to the rest of Dorchester – it would become a separate community, both physically and psychologically.

Ian Gardner, West Dorset council’s portfolio holder for planning, said: “There is a real need for the development of further homes in Dorchester, highlighted by the Planning Inspectorate in their comments on our current local plan.

“The town has significantly more jobs than economically active residents with many workers commuting into the town by car on a daily basis.

“One of the challenges for this local plan review is to try and improve the balance between housing and jobs in this area.

“We believe this new ‘urban extension’ to the north of the town would help improve this balance and provide a number of benefits for local residents once complete.

“Failing to include suitable development sites for Dorchester could mean that the overall local plan might not be approved.

“This would mean the council have a reduced say on applications, including what infrastructure is provided.”