An elderly woman has been left highly distressed after she was assaulted by would-be robbers who called at her home.

The pair went to the door of the 78-year-old’s home in Stewarton, Ayrshire, at around 11am on Thursday, offering to carry out work.

When she refused, one of the men pushed her inside and to the ground, causing the victim minor facial injuries.

They then rampaged through the Morton Road property and ransacked a room, but left empty handed.

The woman did not need hospital treatment but police said she has been left very distressed by what happened.

The first suspect is described as being white, mid to late 30s, around 5ft 10ins, of average build, with dark hair and a local accent.

The second male is said to be in his teens, up to 5ft 2ins, with a thin build and short brown hair. He was wearing a light top with long sleeves.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, of Kilmarnock CID, said: “The men made off on foot from the house but got into a small hatchback car.

“We believe that these men have been in the area offering to carry out work and so would appeal to anyone who had been approached, or indeed who knows who they are, to contact police.

“Thankfully, on this occasion they didn’t steal anything from the house but the fact that the lady was assaulted and they went through the house, shows they obviously have no concern for anyone but themselves and it is imperative that we trace them as soon as possible.”

Police can be contacted on the 101 number, while Crimestoppers can be reached in confidence on 0800 555 111.