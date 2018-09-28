Freedom of Information (FoI) laws can help restore the “much-needed trust” in public authorities, the Scottish Information Commissioner has said.

Daren Fitzhenry reminded people that the right to request information from public bodies was a “powerful and valuable tool” they could make use of.

Almost three quarters (74%) of FoI requests in 2017-18 resulted in at least some of the information requested being made available, the Commissioner’s annual report said.

And nearly two thirds (65%) of those who appealed through the Commissioner after information was refused had a decision that was either wholly or partially in their favour.

Public bodies across Scotland, including the Scottish Parliament, the Scottish Government, all 32 local councils, the NHS, Police Scotland and colleges and universities, are all subject to the legislation.

Appeals investigated by the Commissioner were 19% higher than 2016-17, while there were also 230 cases where proactive measures were used to improve the performance of public authorities.

Speaking as he published his first annual report since taking on the job, Mr Fitzhenry said: “Whoever seeks information, on whatever subject, and for whatever reason, the FoI Act says they are entitled to receive it.

“FoI opens the door to meaningful participation in our democratic society. It is from that openness, and the public participation it enables, that much-needed trust in our public authorities can be rebuilt.

“FoI is such a powerful and valuable tool. The data shows that most FoI requests are successful in securing disclosure of information.

“My message to people is it’s your right, so use it as you see fit, and appeal to my office if you are unhappy with the response you get.”

Speaking on International Right To Know Day, Mr Fitzhenry added: “It’s heartening to see how much the FoI right is used, and how it helps people to raise important issues and achieve positive change, from campaigning on local issues to identifying how public funds have been spent, highlighting NHS waiting times or checking the safety of public buildings.

“It’s about what people want to know, not necessarily what authorities think they want or need to know.”