David Beckham avoiding prosecution for a driving offence, Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing and conkers make headlines on Friday.
The Sun leads with Beckham’s escape of prosecution over a speeding charge after a lawyer dubbed “Mr Loophole” successfully fought the allegation on a technicality.
The story also tops the Daily Mirror, which reports the former England captain was caught doing 59mph in a 40mph zone.
The appearance by US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser at a Senate hearing leads The Guardian.
The Metro also picks up Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations of sexual assault against Donald Trump’s pick.
In an article for the Daily Telegraph, Boris Johnson proposes a Canada-style Brexit deal should be struck with the EU.
A group of leading private schools is calling for an end to universities handing out unconditional offers, The Times reports.
The Daily Mail says banks have agreed to implement extra security measures in an effort to beat scammers.
Funding for research into a cure for dementia falls far short of that invested in cancer treatments, the Daily Express reports.
Meanwhile the i leads on a warning that breast cancer mortality rates are set to rise in the UK.
The Independent reports on an “Islamophobia row” involving a potential Tory candidate for London mayor.
And the Daily Star reports on measures to import conkers from Germany for the World Championships after the heatwave affected the British crop.
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.