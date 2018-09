Bank customers trying to log in to manage their finances faced further frustration on Friday as both TSB and HSBC reported problems with their apps while Barclays had online banking issues.

The latest banking glitches arose on what is pay day for many people, being the last Friday of the month.

Barclays said some customers had problems accessing online banking for around half an hour on Friday morning.

A Barclays spokeswoman said: “We’re aware that some of our customers experienced a delay accessing their online banking for around half an hour this morning. Everything is now back up and running, and we’re really grateful for customers bearing with us.”

We are aware there are still intermittent issues accessing HSBC UK Mobile Banking services. Services are recovering, if you continue to experience problems please continue to retry, or our online banking services are available via browser. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. — HSBC UK (@HSBC_UK) September 28, 2018

HSBC said some customers were unable to log into mobile banking on Friday morning and the situation was later resolved.

An HSBC UK spokesman said: “An earlier issue where some customers were unable to log on to the HSBC mobile banking app has been resolved and users of the app should be able to log on as usual.

“The issue was identified at 7.40am and urgent action was taken to start stabilising the service, throughout the issue most customers were able to log on after two attempts, the normal service was restored by 9am.

“We will be conducting an investigation into the cause of this issue, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

We’re aware of an issue affecting some of our customers when they are using our mobile app and Internet Banking this morning. We are working hard to fix this issue and will update again as soon as we can. — TSB (@TSB) September 28, 2018

TSB’s problems started at around 8am – and it said internet banking was affected as well as the app.

A TSB spokeswoman said: “We’re aware of an issue affecting some of our customers when they are using our mobile app and internet banking this morning. We are working hard to fix these issues and will update again as soon as we can.

“Customers are still able to use their cards as normal.”

The problems come after customers of NatWest, Ulster Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays struggled to log in last week.

The banking problems also follow TSB’s huge IT meltdown earlier this year, after a botched IT switch saw millions of customers locked out of accounts.

TSB suffered a huge IT meltdown earlier this year (Yui Mok/PA)

Fed-up customers expressed their annoyance on Twitter at the latest disruption.

One user told TSB: “Yet again I can’t access any of my accounts. How many times???”

Another said: “Again. And again. And again. Why does your app keep crashing? All I want to do is check my account!”

And another told TSB: “This might just be the thing that finally makes me change bank.”